SATURDAY, FEB. 23
BABCOCK, MARJORIE — Celebration of life at 1 p.m. at the Hermiston Nazarene Church, 1520 W. Orchard Ave.. Burial will be in Sunset Hills Cemetery in Umatilla.
DUCKETT, MICHAEL — Funeral services at 11 a.m. at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop, 131 S.E. Byers Ave. Burial will be at at Skyview Memorial Park, 70116 S. Highway 395, Pendleton, followed by a celebration of life at the Pendleton Eagles Lodge, 428 S. Main St.
GRAY, GARY — Celebration of life service with military honors at 2 p.m. in the chapel at Burns Mortuary, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston.
MADSEN, JOYCE — Funeral service at 10:30 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 850 S.W. 11th St., Hermiston. Burial will follow at the Hermiston Cemetery.
SUNDAY, FEB. 24
BALL, KELLY — Celebration of life at 1 p.m. in the chapel at Burns Mortuary, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston. A family burial will be at Desert Lawn Memorial Cemetery, Irrigon.
ESPINOZA, PABLO — Viewing from 3-7 p.m. in the chapel at Burns Mortuary, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston.
RASMUSSEN, DONNA — Funeral services at 1 p.m. at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop, 131 S.E. Byers Ave.
MONDAY, FEB. 25
ESPINOZA, PABLO — Viewing from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the chapel at Burns Mortuary, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston. Recitation of the rosary will be held at 6 p.m. in the chapel.
TUESDAY, FEB. 26
ESPINOZA, PABLO — Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 78922 Olson Road, Boardman. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery, Boardman.
