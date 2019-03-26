WEDNESDAY, MARCH 27
BENNETT, DALE — Memorial services at 1 p.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 415 W. Alder, Walla Walla, with lunch following at Blanchet Hall.
HANSEN, DON — Burial at 11 a.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery.
THURSDAY, MARCH 28
HUBER, DELTA — Memorial ceremony at 2 p.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery, followed by a reception at the Hermiston Best Western Inn, 2255 S. Highway 395.
