FRIDAY, FEB. 21
COONS (MATZEN, VAN CLEAVE), JUNE — Graveside service at 1 p.m. at Olney Cemetery, Pendleton.
SCHULTZ, JAUNITA — Funeral service at 1 p.m. in the chapel at Burns Mortuary, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston. Burial will follow at the Hermiston Cemetery.
SATURDAY, FEB. 22
CLIFF, MARK — Funeral service at 3 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 15 Grant St., Umatilla. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Cemetery, Umatilla.
DOBYNS LONNIE — Celebration of life service at 1 p.m. at the Hermiston Church of the Nazarene, 1520 W. Orchard Ave.
DUFFY, VERNA — Funeral service at 11 a.m. at Burns Mortuary, 336 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton, with a reception to follow at the Pendleton Eagles lodge, 428 S. Main St.
MASELLI, LYNDA — Celebration of life at 11 a.m. at the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer, 241 S.E. Second St., Pendleton. A reception will follow at the Pendleton Red Lion Hotel, 304 S.E. Nye Ave. Attendees are requested to wear their Western best.
PALMER, CARL — Graveside service at 10 a.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery.
THOMAS, RAY — Celebration of life from 1-3 p.m. at Maxwell Siding Pavilion, 255 N. First St., Hermiston.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.