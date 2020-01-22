THURSDAY, JAN. 23
MILLER, MELBA — Recitation of the rosary at 10 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 525 N. Gale St., Heppner. Concluding service and burial will follow at the Heppner Masonic Cemetery.
FRIDAY, JAN. 24
GERTON, GRACE — Viewing from 9-9:30 a.m. at Burns Mortuary, 336 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. Interment will follow at 11 a.m. at Olney Cemetery, Pendleton.
OROZCO, MARIA — Recitation of the rosary at 11 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m., at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 565 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston. Burial will follow at the Hermiston Cemetery.
ZIELINSKI, SHIRLEY — Recitation of the rosary at 6 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 78922 Olson Road S.E., Boardman.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.