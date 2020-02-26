THURSDAY, FEB. 27
JAY, DENNIS — Viewing from 3-6 p.m. at Burns Mortuary, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston.
FRIDAY, FEB. 28
HOTTENDORF, CARLEEN — Celebration of life service at 1 p.m. in the chapel at Burns Mortuary, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston.
JAY, DENNIS — Graveside service at 10 a.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery.
JORDAN, NONA — Graveside service at 1 p.m. at the Long Creek Cemetery.
MCCRACKEN, LARRY — Graveside service at 11 a.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery.
TRUJILLO, TAYDE — Recitation of the rosary at 6 p.m. in the chapel at Burns Mortuary, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston.
