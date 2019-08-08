FRIDAY, AUG. 9
NEILSEN, ERMA — Funeral service at 1:30 p.m. in the chapel at Burns Mortuary, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston. Burial will follow at the Hermiston Cemetery.
RANDALL, BUD — Graveside service at 10 a.m. at Olney Cemetery, Pendleton.
SATURDAY, AUG. 10
DAVIDSON, JERRY — Celebration of life at 2 p.m. at Gresham Golf Course, 2155 N.E. Division St., Gresham.
REESE, BOB — Memorial service at 1:30 p.m. in the chapel at Fairmount Memorial Park, 5200 W. Wellesley, Spokane, Wash.
SUNDAY, AUG. 11
SELLS, AL — Celebration of life at 11 a.m. at West Park, Third Street and Scaplehorn Road, Umatilla.
TELLEFSON, MATT — Memorial service at 2 p.m. at the Milton-Freewater Jr. Show Grounds, behind Bordertown Feed & Supply, 84575 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater. Interment will follow at the Milton-Freewater Cemetery.
WOODBURY, MELISSA — Memorial service at 2 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 215 N. Main St., Pendleton.
