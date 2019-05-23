FRIDAY, MAY 24
HART, BILL — Funeral service at 4 p.m. in the chapel at Burns Mortuary, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston.
WOHLCKE, CHARLES — Graveside service at 2 p.m. at Skyview Memorial Park, 70116 S. Highway 395, Pendleton.
SATURDAY, MAY 25
HILL, MYRTLE — Memorial service at 2:30 p.m. at Blue Mountain Valley Mission Seventh-day Adventist Church, 78600 First St., Athena.
RENICK, FRAN — Celebration of life service at 1 p.m. at Pendleton Center for the Arts, 215 N. Main St., Pendleton.
