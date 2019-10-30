THURSDAY, OCT. 31
MILLER, HELEN — Visitation from 5-9 p.m. at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater. Recitation of the rosary will be held at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
FRIDAY, NOV. 1
GALLEGOS, STEVEN — Celebration of life service at 4 p.m. at Echo Community Church, 21 N. Bonanza St., Echo.
MILLER, HELEN — Mass of Christian Burial at 2 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Fifth and College streets, Athena. Vault interment will follow at the Athena Cemetery.
PLUGHOFF, RITAMAE — Graveside memorial service at 10:30 a.m. at Olney Cemetery, Pendleton.
WARNER, BETHEL — Graveside service at 2 p.m. at Olney Cemetery, Pendleton.
