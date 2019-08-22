FRIDAY, AUG. 23
JONES, HILTON — Graveside services at 11 a.m. at the Milton-Freewater Cemetery.
NASH, RON — Funeral service at 10 a.m. at Lighthouse Pentecostal Church, 10501 W. First St., Island City.
SATURDAY, AUG. 24
FRAME-JOHNSON, CONNIE — Funeral service at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 15 Grant St., Umatilla. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Cemetery, Umatilla.
GREEN, MARGARET — Service at 2 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, 210 N.W. Ninth St., Pendleton.
ORTON, BRAD — Celebration of life and barbecue from 3-6 p.m. at the home of Don Orton, 725 S.W. 29th St., Pendleton. Bring stories to share.
SUNDAY, AUG. 25
THOMAS, MONTE — Celebration of life at 1 p.m. at the Milton-Freewater Jr. Show Grounds, behind Bordertown Feed, 84575 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater. Guests are requested to bring their branding irons.
