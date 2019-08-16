SATURDAY, AUG. 17
AINSWORTH, PHYLLIS — Memorial service at 3 p.m. at Rancho Villa Clubhouse, 1250 Dalles Military Road, Walla Walla. Inurnment will be at Bowlus Pioneer Cemetery, Milton-Freewater.
BOURSAW, ANNA — Memorial service at 2 p.m. at the Stanfield Moose Lodge, 615 W. Coe Ave.
CARROLL, LEE — Funeral services at 1 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 425 S.E. Fourth St., Pilot Rock. Interment will follow at Skyview Memorial Park, 70116 S. Highway 395, Pendleton.
MIKEL, LOETA — Memorial service at 2 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witneses, 601 S.W. Runnion Ave., Pendleton. A dinner will follow at the Pilot Rock Community Center, 285 N.W. Cedar Place.
MOORE, RAY — Services at 1 p.m. at Athena Christian Church, 485 E. Van Buren St. A potluck will follow the service.
PAYNE, JACKIE — Funeral service at 1 p.m. in the chapel at Burns Mortuary, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston. Burial will follow at the Hermiston Cemetery.
SALTER, VIRGINIA — Memorial service at 3 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 775 W. Highland Ave., Hermiston.
SUNDAY, AUG. 18
No services scheduled
MONDAY, AUG. 19
BAARSTAD, LAWRENCE — Condolence from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Burns Mortuary, 336 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton.
NUNEZ, FRANCISCO — Viewing from 3-6 p.m. in the chapel at Burns Mortuary, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston. Recitation of the rosary will follow at 6 p.m.
TUESDAY, AUG. 20
NUNEZ, FRANCISCO — Funeral mass at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 565 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.