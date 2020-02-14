SATURDAY, FEB. 15
BEITEL, ANDY — Recitation of the rosary at 1 p.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 1:30 p.m., at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 565 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston.
BROWNING, LAVAUGHN — Celebration of life at 5 p.m. in the chapel at Burns Mortuary, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston.
BURHAM, JULIA — Celebration of life at 11 a.m. at teh Caldwell Veterans Memorial Hall, 1101 E. Cleveland Blvd., Caldwell, Idaho.
CATES-BALES, JIM — Celebration of life at 3 p.m. at Eastside Free Methodist Church, 650 S.E. 139th Ave., Portland.
MCDAID, JOSEPHINE — Funeral mass at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 800 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton. Interment will follow at Olney Cemetery, Pendleton.
SUNDAY, FEB. 16
No services scheduled
MONDAY, FEB. 17
WINTERS, COLLEEN — Funeral service at 11 a.m. at St. Henry Catholic Church, 346 N.W. First St., Gresham. Burial will be at Willamette National Cemetery, Portland.
TUESDAY, FEB. 18
CAMPBELL, MAC — Recitation of the rosary at 10:30 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 565 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston.
