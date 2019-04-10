THURSDAY, APRIL 11
BAROS, GRACE — Viewing from 1-7 p.m. followed by recitation of the rosary at 7 p.m. in the chapel at Burns Mortuary, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston.
FITZPATRICK, SUSAN — Viewing from 1-8 p.m. at Burns Mortuary, 336 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton.
FRIDAY, APRIL 12
BAROS, GRACE — Funeral mass at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 565 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston.
FITZPATRICK, SUSAN — Graveside service at 1 p.m. at Olney Cemetery, Pendleton.
