FRIDAY, AUG. 30
GROSSMILLER, JAKE — Graveside service at 11 a.m. at the Odd Fellows Cemetery in The Dalles.
SATURDAY, AUG. 31
CURTIS, IZZIE — Celebration of life at 1 p.m. at the Pendleton Eagles Lodge, 428 S. Main St.
LOCKE, KIRK — Services at 11 a.m. at Enterprise Christian Church, 85035 Joseph Highway, Enterprise.
MITCHELL, FRED — Graveside memorial service at 5 p.m. at the Pilot Rock Cemetery.
RICHARDS, TYRON — Mass of Christian Burial at 3 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Mission, 48022 St. Andrews Road, Mission (Pendleton).
