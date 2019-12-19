FRIDAY, DEC. 20
BANKER, DIXIE — Funeral service at 1 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1035 S.E. Ninth St., Hermiston. Burial will follow at the Hermiston Cemetery.
GRANT, JIM — Funeral services at 11 a.m. at Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City. Interment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery.
SATURDAY, DEC. 21
LUISI, DON — Graveside services at 10 a.m. at Mountain View Cemetery, 2120 S. Second Ave., Walla Walla.
PETERSON, ERIC — Celebration of life service with military honors at 12 noon at Maxwell Event Pavilion, 255 S. First Place, Hermiston.
ROCK, MARTY — Funeral service at 10 a.m. in the chapel at Burns Mortuary, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston. Burial will follow at Desert Lawn Cemetery, Irrigon.
