FRIDAY, MAY 17
CROMER, KENNETH — Celebration of life service with military honors at 10 a.m. in the chapel at Burns Mortuary, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston.
NAVARRO, SHARON — Seven Drum service and sunrise burial at the Scott Family Tribal Cemetery, Lapwai, Idaho..
TIPLEY, ALMA — Graveside service at 1 p.m. at the Condon Masonic Cemetery.
SATURDAY, MAY 18
BAUDER, PATSY — Celebration of life at 11 a.m. at Skyview Memorial Park, 70116 S. Highway 395, Pendleton, followed by a luncheon at the Pendleton Eagles Lodge, 428 S. Main St.
BUNTEN, LEROY — Celebration of life from 1-4 p.m. at Oxford Suites, 1050 N. First St., Hermiston.
CARR, RIC — Celebration of life at 1 p.m. at Coho Gazebo at the McNary Ponds, beneath McNary Dam, Umatilla. Bring memories to share, and a fishing pole if you wish.
CURTIS, BERT — Celebration of life and potluck from 1-4 p.m. at Harkenrider Senior Activity Center, 255 N.E. Second St., Hermiston.
FREEL, JESSICA — Gathering from 1-3 p.m. at the Milton-Freewater Senior Center, 311 N. Main St.
HENRY, CHARLENE — Celebration of life at 3 p.m. at Burns Mortuary, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston.
MUSSELMAN, JEAN — Funeral service at 10 a.m. at the Boardman Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 500 Wilson Road S.W. Burial will follow at Desert Lawn Memorial Cemetery in Irrigon.
SAMS, RUBY — Funeral mass at 11 a.m. at St. Andrews Catholic Church, 48022 St. Andrews Road, Mission.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.