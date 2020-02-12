THURSDAY, FEB. 13
LUNDELL, JANE — Recitation of the rosary at 10 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m., at St. Andrew’s Mission, 48022 St. Andrews Road, Pendleton.
WADDELL, JUSTIN — Services at 11 a.m. at the Hermiston Assembly of God Church, 730 E. Hurlburt Ave.
FRIDAY, FEB. 14
MCDAID, JOSEPHINE — Recitation of the rosary at 7 p.m. at Burns Mortuary, 336 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.