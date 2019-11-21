FRIDAY, NOV. 22
ASHBECK, EMERY — Celebration of life service from 2-4 p.m. at Maxwell Event Center, 145 N. First Place, Hermiston.
CARLSON, LOUIS — Celebration of life at 4 p.m. at the Ione American Legion Hall, 325 W. Second St. Bring a salad or side dish to share, if you wish.
MCHENRY, BILL — Celebration of life from 4:30-6 p.m. at Pendleton Sanitary Service, 5500 N.W. Rieth Road, Pendleton.
TANNER, BUD — Funeral mass at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 800 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton.
SATURDAY, NOV. 23
COOK, LILLIAN — Memorial service at 12 noon at the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer, 241 S.E. Second St., Pendleton. A reception will follow in the church parish hall.
SMITHER, EUNICE — Memorial services at 1 p.m. at Valley Christian Center, 800 N. Main St., Milton-Freewater.
WARREN, DENNIS — Memorial service at 1 p.m. at Burns Mortuary, 336 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton.
