SATURDAY, OCT. 19
BURNS, GEORGE — Celebration of life from 5-7 p.m. at The Saddle Restaurant and Lounge, 2220 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton.
CHAPMAN, KEVIN — Memorial service at 1 p.m. in the chapel at Burns Mortuary, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston.
HAMMETT, CHARLIE — Memorial service at 11 a.m. at Burns Mortuary, 336 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. A dinner will follow at 1 p.m. at the Pendleton Eagles Lodge, 428 S. Main St.
NAPOLITANO, DORENE — Mass of Christian Burial at noon at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 565 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston.
STURZA, JOE — Celebration of life at 4 p.m. at the Skip and Sherry Walchli farm, 32697 E. Loop Road, Hermiston.
SUNDAY, OCT. 20
No services scheduled
MONDAY, OCT. 21
ROHDE, RUBY ANN — Graveside service at 10:30 a.m. at Highview Cemetery, Ione, followed by refreshments at Ione Community Church, 470 E. Main St. An open house reception will be held from 3-7 p.m. at the Carousel of Dreams, 2901-F Southridge Blvd., Kennewick, Wash.
TUESDAY, OCT. 22
No services scheduled
