WEDNESDAY, NOV. 20
CHAPA, FRANK — Funeral service at 12 noon in the chapel at Burns Mortuary, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston. Burial will follow at Desert Lawn Memorial Cemetery, Irrigon.
SMITH, JO — Viewing at noon, followed by funeral services at 1 p.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 609 N.W. 12th St., Pendleton. Burial will be at Olney Cemetery, Pendleton.
THURSDAY, NOV. 21
TANNER, BUD — Recitation of the rosary at 7 p.m. at Burns Mortuary, 336 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton.
FRIDAY, NOV. 22
ASHBECK, EMERY — Celebration of life service from 2-4 p.m. at Maxwell Event Center, 145 N. First Place, Hermiston.
CARLSON, LOUIS — Celebration of life at 4 p.m. at the Ione American Legion Hall, 325 W. Second St. Bring a salad or side dish to share, if you wish.
MCHENRY, BILL — Celebration of life from 4:30-6 p.m. at Pendleton Sanitary Service, 5500 N.W. Rieth Road, Pendleton.
TANNER, BUD — Funeral mass at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 800 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton.
