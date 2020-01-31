SATURDAY, FEB. 1
DAVIS, GINA — Celebration of life at 11 a.m. at Bethel Church, 1109 Airport Road, Pendleton.
GRAY, AMY — Graveside service at 1 p.m. at Sunset Hills Cemetery, Umatilla. A celebration of life reception will follow at 81765 Westfall Lane, Umatilla.
LUSK, MIKE — Celebration of life at 2 p.m. at the Milton-Freewater Elks Lodge, 611 N. Main St.
NOBLE, HARRY — Graveside service with military honors at 1 p.m. at Desert Lawn Memorial Cemetery, Irrigon. A celebration of life will follow at Stokes Landing Senior Center, 195 Opal Place, Irrigon.
TABER, GAIL — Funeral service at 10 a.m. at Pendleton First Baptist Church, 3202 S.W. Nye Ave.
WEAVER, RHONDA — Graveside service at 1:30 p.m. at Fox Valley Cemetery, Lyons, Ore.
SUNDAY-TUESDAY, FEB. 2-4
No services scheduled
