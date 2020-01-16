FRIDAY, JAN. 17
MILLER, MARTHA — Funeral service at 11 a.m. at Burns Mortuary, 336 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. Interment will follow at Olney Cemetery, Pendleton, with a dinner following at the Pendleton Eagles Lodge, 428 S. Main St.
SATURDAY, JAN. 18
CLARK, RICHARD — Celebration of life service at 2 p.m. at RA Farms, 20370 Feedville Road, Hermiston.
GLASS, CAROL — Funeral service at 11 a.m. in the chapel at Burns Mortuary, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston. Burial will follow at the Hermiston Cemetery.
HAY, VANTHA — Funeral service at 9 a.m. in the chapel at Burns Mortuary, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston. Burial will follow at Olney Cemetery, Pendleton.
WILSON, JONATHAN — Celebration of life service at 2 p.m. at Hermiston Christian Center, 1825 W. Highland Ave. The family requests attendees wear something to remind them of Jonathan.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.