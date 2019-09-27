SATURDAY, SEPT. 28
CRAIGEN, BEN — Memorial service at 2 p.m. at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop, 131 S.E. Byers Ave., Pendleton. A celebration of life will follow at 4 p.m. at the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds Helpers Room, 1205 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 29
WALCHLI, SKIP — Celebration of life service at 12:26 p.m. at the Skip and Sherry Walchli farm, 32697 E. Loop Road, Hermiston, with a luncheon immediately following. Burial will follow at 4 p.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery.
MONDAY, SEPT. 30
STODDARD, LARRY — Graveside service with military honors at 10:30 a.m. at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery, San Diego, Calif.
TUESDAY, OCT. 1
No services scheduled
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.