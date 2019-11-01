SATURDAY, NOV. 2
BAGWELL, ETHEL — Celebration of life at 1 p.m. at Free Methodist Church, 1711 S.W. 44th St., Pendleton.
BRANNAN, ALICE — Celebration of life service at 2 p.m. in the chapel at Burns Mortuary, 336 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. A dessert reception will follow at 4 p.m. at the Pilot Rock City Hall council chambers, 114 Alder Place (across from the post office).
ISSEL, MARIE — Celebration of life service at 1 p.m. in the chapel at Burns Mortuary, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston.
PUTMAN, ALDA — Graveside memorial service at 1 p.m. at High View Cemetery, Ione.
SCHUENING, PHYLLIS — Private family graveside service at 12 noon at the Helix Cemetery, followed by a gathering for family and friends at 2 p.m. at the home of Larry and Tammy Parker, Helix.
SHERIDAN, TOM — Funeral mass at 1 p.m. at St. Clare Parish, 8535 S.W. 19th Ave., Portland. A small gathering will follow.
WILLIAMS, TOBIE — Memorial service at 2 p.m. at the Elgin Stampede Hall, 7112 Highway 82, Elgin.
SUNDAY-TUESDAY, NOV. 3-5
No services scheduled
