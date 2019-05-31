SATURDAY, JUNE 1
MURR, ROBERT — Memorial service at 10 a.m. in the chapel at Burns Mortuary, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston. Burial will follow at the Hermiston Cemetery.
PARIS, WENDELL — Memorial service at 2 p.m. at Living Faith Church, 1611 Diagonal Blvd., Hermiston.
ROGERS, WALLY — Celebration of life at 9:45 a.m. at the Pendleton Mustangers arena, 73834 Mustanger Lane, Pendleton.
SCHUCK, DOUG AND BILL — Celebration of life from 1-3 p.m. at the Pendleton Eagles Lodge, 428 S. Main St.
WYATT, LORI — Mass of Christian Burial at 2 p.m. at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 565 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston. Burial will follow at the Hermiston Cemetery.
SUNDAY, JUNE 2
FRAZIER, RONDA — Memorial service at 10 a.m. at Hermiston Junior Academy, 1300 N.W. Academy Lane, Hermiston.
MONDAY, JUNE 3
BORDEN, SISTER MARIE MONICA — Recitation of the rosary at 7 p.m. at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop, 131 S.E. Byers Ave., Pendleton.
TUESDAY, JUNE 4
BORDEN, SISTER MARIE MONICA — Mass of Resurrection at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 800 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton. Burial will follow at Olney Cemetery, Pendleton.
GARCIA, KAREN — Recitation of the rosary at 6 p.m. in the chapel at Burns Mortuary, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston.
