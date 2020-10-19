Boardman
October 31, 1936 — August 17, 2020
Vernon Harold "Vern" Viall, age 83, died August 17 in Richland, Washington. He was born Oct. 31, 1936, in Rapid City, South Dakota, to Fletcher (Bud) Sullivan Viall and Margaret Alma (Elston) Viall.
Vern was the youngest of eight children. His family moved to Sunnyside, Washington, when he was 10 months old, and later to Grandview, Washington. He graduated from Grandview High School in 1955 and joined the Air Force.
He spent most of his service time at Vincent Air Force Base in Yuma, Arizona, where he became an aircraft electrician, which helped him in his later choice to become an electrician.
After leaving the military, Vern returned to southeast Washington. While working construction one summer day in Ione, he met a young lady who would become the love of his life. He married Dora Sue Davidson on Oct. 31, 1959, at the Catholic Church in Heppner.
Vern and Dora Sue spent their married life in Eastern Oregon. In the early years, he worked as a milkman, carpenter, and mechanic. Seeking a more stable career to support his family, he attended night classes and completed the electrician apprentice program in Pendleton. He worked at Coe Electric in Milton-Freewater and Gordon’s Electric in Pendleton, eventually becoming a journeyman electrician.
Vern was a dedicated father. He served as a Boy Scout troop leader and attended hundreds of school activities with his kids. He taught his children to work hard and value education. He was adamant that they would go to college and earn a degree, which they all did.
Portland General Electric hired Vern in 1978 as an electrician at the Boardman Coal Plant. The family moved to Boardman. He eventually became an electrical supervisor and retired from the plant in 1999.
Vern loved the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, collecting rocks and gems, and growing a big garden. After retirement, he and Dora explored much of the western U.S., including two trips driving to and from Oregon to Alaska.
Vern’s greatest love was his family. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Dora Sue; his children Margie, Curtis, Lesli and their spouses; grandchildren Amber, Jeramiah, Austin, Cydney, Derek, Lindsey, Rachel and their families; and four very special great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Oct. 31, at 11 a.m., at the Lexington Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in Vern’s name to Pioneer Memorial Home Health & Hospice, P.O. Box 9, Heppner, OR 97836.
