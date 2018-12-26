Hermiston
February 29, 1928 - December 15, 2018
Longtime Stanfield resident Virginia Marie Bissinger, 90, of Hermiston, Oregon, died Saturday, December 15, 2018, in Hermiston, Oregon.
Virginia was born on February 29, 1928, in Echo, Oregon, to parents Manuel C. and Florence Picanso. Virginia graduated from Hermiston High School in 1946 and on October 11, 1946, married Berkley O. Bissinger in Hermiston, Oregon. They were married for 53 years before his death in 1999.
Virginia has been involved in a great many church and civic organizations. She helped lead 4-H clubs, and organized the Stanfield Hunters Breakfast to gift monies back to many civic groups in the city of Stanfield. She also served on the Stanfield Library Board and helped raise funds to build the current Stanfield library.
She was a member of the Catholic Church in Echo and Hermiston and was a longtime member of the Catholic Daughters and a volunteer for the Catholic Soup Kitchen. Her cooking skills were amazing and her recipe of biscuits and gravy, along with cinnamon rolls, drew many a guest, neighbor and family member for a gourmet breakfast.
Virginia worked as a restaurant cook, a munitions clerk at the Umatilla Army Depot, and for Lamb Weston before her retirement.
Survivors include daughter Paula Egea of Las Vegas, Nev.; son Kelly Bissinger and daughter-in-law Dawn Bissinger; grandsons Bryce Bissinger and wife Ariana, and Lee Bissinger; granddaughter Pamela Sams; and great-grandson Ryan Sams.
Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, sister Alida, stepsisters Gwendora and Frances; and an infant brother.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Virginia’s memory to the Catholic Daughters or the Stanfield Public Library c/o Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, P.O. Box 289, Hermiston, OR 97838.
Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held on Saturday, January 5, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 565 W. Hermiston Ave, Hermiston, Ore. Burial will be at Pleasant View Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. in Stanfield, Ore.
Please leave online condolences for Virginia’s family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon is in care of arrangements.
