Hermiston
September 5, 1939 — July 7, 2020
William “Bill” Henry Megarge Earle of Hermiston, Oregon, was born on September 5, 1939, in Wilmington, Delaware, to parents Fred and Elizabeth Earle. He died on July 7, 2020, in Portland, Oregon, at the age of 80 years.
He was raised and attended schools in Delaware and Maine. In 1965, Bill was united in marriage to Marie Patricia “Pat” Earle. They moved from the East Coast and finally settled in Eastern Oregon.
He was an extremely industrious man, who managed both a farm and full-time employment at various jobs throughout the years. Bill’s favorite occupation was when he worked as a real estate agent in Hermiston, Oregon. Additionally, he served in the U.S. Army for three years.
In his spare time, Bill loved hunting all kinds of game, conversing with his best friend of 50 years, John Day, watching NFL games with his children, and traveling the world with the love of his life, Pat Earle.
He is survived by his daughter, Camille Earle, Portland; son Clint Earle, Lompoc, California; and grandchildren, Chyeann, Christian, Moana, Luke, Annalise, Ashton, Salote, and Angelique.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Pat, and a daughter Annette Earle.
