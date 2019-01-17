Pendleton
March 20, 1956 — January 11, 2019
Our beloved brother Bill has lost his battle with cancer.
He is survived by daughter Joanna, adopted daughter Suzanna, sister Ginny and brothers Jeff, Doug and Charles, in addition to countless friends including best canine friends Buddy and Haley. He was preceded in death by his brother David.
He worked at Stangiers with Jeff for many years.
A special thank you to Mark and Kathleen Van Wagoner, who provided shelter, love and companionship during Bill's illness.
Cremation has already occurred. We would love to meet and mingle with all of Bill's friends in the spring when we will have a Celebration of Life, which has not yet been scheduled, so get your memories and stories ready to share with us.
Thank you for all the condolences and messages of love and support.
