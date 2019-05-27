PENDLETON — Owners of old iron engines, steam engines, antique cars, vintage farm implements and other machinery from bygone eras are encouraged to dust off the cobwebs and consider displaying their equipment.
In its 16th year, there is no entry fee to show items during the Old Iron Show. Also, demonstrations are encouraged. The event is Friday, June 7 and Saturday, June 8 from 8 a.m. to dusk, and Sunday, June 9 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Roy Raley Park, 1205 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton. The event is free and open to the public.
For more information, contact Shannon Gruenhagen of the Umatilla County Historical Society at 541-276-0012, shannong@heritagestationmuseum.org or visit www.heritagestationmuseum.org.
