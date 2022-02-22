PENDLETON — Oregon Public Broadcasting recently showcased a pair of local artists who were featured in unrelated specials.
Pendleton artist Hiroko Cannon was included in a segment as part of the Oregon Art Beat and Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation member Acosia Red Elk appeared in the Oregon Field Guide.
A watercolor artist, Cannon has studied and painted the plants and animals of the region for nearly 20 years. In 2015, she was one of 21 Oregon artists to receive a career development grant through the Ford Family Foundation and the Oregon Arts Commission.
In an August 2015 East Oregonian interview, she said she would utilize the award to frame paintings for her first major solo exhibit in the East Oregonian Gallery at Pendleton Center for the Arts. Since that time, she has had two additional solo shows at the arts center.
Born in Japan, Cannon moved to Pendleton in 1987 when her husband wanted to return to the United States. She didn’t start painting until after her children were grown.
Her work immediately caught the eye of the local art community. Roberta Lavadour, arts center executive director, called the intricate details of each feather “amazing” in Hiroko’s “Great Blue Heron” painting. That piece, Lavadour said in January 2018, launched Cannon’s successful line of high-quality reproductions more than a decade prior.
The artist donated the original painting to the art center’s 2018 Arts Gala & Auction. In addition to the arts center, Cannon’s artwork has been featured in auctions to benefit other local organizations, including Blue Mountain Wildlife and the Oregon East Symphony. Her work also has been on display throughout the region, including Pendleton Art + Frame, Art Center East in La Grande and the Wenaha Gallery in Dayton, Washington. Also, she assisted with a mural project along the river parkway in Pendleton.
A number of her original watercolors, reproductions and notecards can be purchased at www.pendletonarts.org/hiroko-cannon.
Red Elk is a world champion jingle dancer — including five back-to-back world championships from 2004 to 2008 at Gathering of Nations in New Mexico. In an April 2015 East Oregonian interview, Red Elk shared about deciding at the last minute to attend the Gathering of Nations where she won her eighth world title. Concerned about only having two dresses, she created one in 12 hours and then hit the road to Albuquerque.
“It’s expressive — a lot like an Irish river dancer. It’s all footwork,” Red Elk said in describing jingle dancing. “You keep your upper body firm. You glide all over the ground.”
In addition, the multi-talented woman teaches yoga and has strutted the runway while modeling traditional Round-Up wear in September 2018 at Hamley’s Slickfork Saloon. Also, a 1997 photograph taken of Red Elk after winning the American Indian Beauty Pageant contest was featured in an August 2014 exhibit, “National Geographic Society’s Greatest Photographs of the American West,” at Tamastslikt Cultural Institute.
In the OPB feature, she shares about her childhood trauma and how her sister having a powwow dress made for Red Elk for Christmas helped carry her onto powwow dance floors.
Introduced to yoga about eight years ago, Red Elk credits it with making her dancing better. She now teaches yoga classes, saying exercise is key to maintaining good mental health.
She told the East Oregonian that the metal cones or bells sewn to her dress provide a sound of healing. And through yoga and dancing, she strives to help facilitate healing by teaching yoga and dancing to young tribal members.
To read the OPB reports and view videos, about the two local residents, search “Hiroko Cannon” and “Acosia Red Elk” at www.opb.org.
