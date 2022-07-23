Well, it looks like we are going to have gun control on the ballot in November as Initiative Petition 17 — and I say, “good for us.”

It has been well thought out. It does not ban assault weapons or take away the right to own guns, but it does ban high-capacity magazines, which are at the heart of mass slaughter. (Note — the magazine is the place where the cartridges are held before being detonated in the firing chamber.)

Dr. Andrew Clark is a livestock veterinarian with both domestic and international work experience who lives in Pendleton.

