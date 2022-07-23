Well, it looks like we are going to have gun control on the ballot in November as Initiative Petition 17 — and I say, “good for us.”
It has been well thought out. It does not ban assault weapons or take away the right to own guns, but it does ban high-capacity magazines, which are at the heart of mass slaughter. (Note — the magazine is the place where the cartridges are held before being detonated in the firing chamber.)
Let’s take a closer look at how this could make a difference.
First, by not banning assault weapons it dodges the divisive issue of the Second Amendment to “keep and bear arms.” It also eliminates the problem of defining an “assault weapon” and the potential for manufacturers to simply make small modifications of the weapon so the definition does not fit it anymore, which defeats the ban.
Second, the normal magazine capacity of most hunting rifles is five rounds — there are no high-capacity magazines for standard hunting rifles — and what is now called an “assault weapon” could be limited to five rounds, too. The design of the rifle would change so that no external magazine could be used — just the five cartridges inside the weapon itself like hunting rifles. Thereby, an assault rifle is simply the way the weapon looks but not how it functions. The assault weapon is the same as a standard hunting rifle except that it looks different, which is a very important factor for many owners of these weapons, and the Second Amendment is not violated.
Third, by disallowing high-capacity magazines, the assault weapon becomes no different from a normal hunting rifle. Five cartridges only — no more 50 shot magazines when the trigger is simply pulled 50 times in 50 seconds for mass slaughter of human targets. If someone claims they “need” high-capacity magazines for hunting, the response is that they instead need instruction on how to hunt. In “hunting,” you do not simply spray the woods with 50 shots in case there might be a deer somewhere out there.
Fourth, for making this law work well, there should be a buy-back program for current assault weapons that can use high-capacity magazines and for the magazines themselves. Give the people who have them a chance to voluntarily comply with the law and the cash to buy the new five-cartridge capacity assault rifle.
Fifth, the law. The statute — not the administrative rules — must have real teeth, and here are some suggestions. 1. Possession of an assault weapon that can use a high-capacity magazine, as is now the case, is an automatic five years in prison, no questions asked. There was a chance to return it in the buy-back program. 2. Possession of a high-capacity magazine is an automatic one year in prison for each cartridge capacity — 10 cartridges equal 10 years in prison. Fifty cartridges equal 50 years in prison, which could be a life sentence. Note that these ideas are for possession, not necessarily use. The goal is prevention of possible usage. This may be harsh, but isn’t the slaughter of a classroom of school kids in Uvalde rather harsh too?
Am I anti-gun? No, I grew up with guns and hunted deer and squirrels in Michigan — but I did not hunt people. We sighted-in our rifles very carefully and my dad had a rule — one shot only, to the head, so there is no suffering by the animal.
The Supreme Court recently banned abortion because it was not mentioned in the Constitution, which was written in the time of muskets. Assault weapons are not mentioned in the Constitution either and it is reasonable to assume that what was being dealt with was the right to keep and bear muskets.
So perhaps we should, in Oregon, begin a new industry manufacturing muskets and then as an alternative to the buy-back program, trade them for the assault weapons. I’m sure the current Supreme Court, in all their ignorant wisdom, would then jump at the chance to be right in line with when the Constitution was composed.
