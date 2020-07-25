Have you ever gone birdwatching on the back of an elephant?
Neither had we, but when one of our sons was married in India we took some time to look around and visited the Jim Corbett National Park, a premier tiger reserve and birdwatching site.
The first day we went out riding on a young cow elephant, looking for tigers. The mahout (elephant driver) knew approximately where a tiger might be and indeed we found a queen resting in a dense thicket, but we could see only pieces of tiger-orange through the brush — never the whole animal.
Bummer. But as we got near the tiger, simultaneously the elephant smelled the tiger and the tiger snarled — a sound that really gets your attention at close quarters — and our elephant staged a minor revolt, snorting and jumping and trumpeting. It was like riding a bucking horse in a very unfriendly environment, given that the tiger was only a few yards away, and we clung to the corner posts of the elephant saddle literally “for dear life.” But the mahout quickly got things controlled and that little episode surely added some spice to the day. I wonder if perhaps an elephant-tiger ride might make an exciting event at the Pendleton Round-Up?
The second morning we did something that had never occurred to me — birdwatching on the back of an elephant.
We left camp early morning on our same elephant, heading into the forest/jungle, and what a wonderful experience it became. The elephant walks very quietly with a smooth rocking gait, and can go anywhere in the bush or jungle. Up and down hills, in open forest and deep undergrowth, along stream beds, following game trails — all the while listening for birds and watching for tiger pugs in the sand or mud and seeing spotted deer, barking deer, sambar deer, monkeys, and beautiful flora. It is so utterly quiet and peaceful, swaying back and forth with the tread of the elephant and hearing the fall of dewdrops and birdsong.
The elephant walks slowly but steadily along the trails or through the forest at about the pace of a brisk walk for a human, and the birds are legion — all shapes and sizes and colors, with one “lifer” species after another the entire time. An enchanting and sublime morning.
We experienced one very remarkable and outstanding event.
As we came across a small creek there was a porcupine quill lying in the sand. The quills are large, this one being about 8 inches long. I commented on it and the mahout, who sits straddling the neck of the elephant, asked if I would like to have the quill. Sure, why not? So he backed our elephant up, then leaned forward and talked gently into her left ear. She then maneuvered herself until she could see the quill, then very gently picked it up with the small muscular projections at the tip the trunk, sort of like fat fingers, and handed (trunked?) the quill over her shoulder to the mahout.
I’m a veterinarian, so have interest in how animals behave and communicate. I had no experience that such understanding between man and animal was possible with verbal communication — the mahout simply told the elephant that he wanted the quill picked up and she did it. Or that the tip of the elephant’s trunk could handle something that small. Or that the man and the animal could work together so quickly and effectively about something so minor as to pick up a porcupine quill. Quite wonderful.
But I suppose such things are in the training of an elephant whose job it is to carry people about. Things like a camera or a sandal or a jacket get dropped and need to be retrieved. Getting off the elephant is a long drop, getting back on is impossible, and in these tiger reserves there are strict rules for reducing tiger/human interactions that might end up as a dinner date for the tiger.
And finally, if that elephant could understand Hindi, did she understand English as well? Had she been eavesdropping on us the whole time?
