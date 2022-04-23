What is it about watching birds that so many people enjoy?
For starters, birds are found just about anywhere. In each different ecosystem there is a great deal of variety. Big ones like eagles and swans. Little ones like finches, warblers, and hummingbirds. Pretty ones like painted buntings and blue jays. Plain ones like some of the sparrows. Different ones eat bugs, or fish or seeds. Some eat small animals or other birds.
Throughout the avian kingdom there is something for everybody, predator and prey alike. As a birdwatcher you always are looking for small movement — in the bushes and trees, or on the ground — and because of that broad awareness you also see lots of bugs, beetles, spiders, snails, small mammals, reptiles, amphibians, tiny flowers and all sorts of other living things.
Different places in the world have different birds, always interesting and joyful. In our traveling (Barbara 56 nations, Andrew a puny 32 nations) bird-watching weaves our adventures together and part of the fun is meeting other birders. In Kruger Park, South Africa, we met a birder couple at a picnic area having their tea. We had a conversation and they invited us to their place in Capetown when there. We were going that way, stayed overnight at their place, and next morning they took us to see blue cranes and rockjumpers, species that we never would have seen by ourselves.
And what a fairy-tale career that guy had.
Since childhood he loved flying things, thus the bird-watching. He got a degree in microbiology, went to the U.K. for work, was taking test samples of beans in a field near a RAF base when there was a roar and a Harrier jump-jet took off straight up into the air. “I’ve got to do that,” so he went to enlist in the Harrier program. “Your chances of being in that program are somewhere between nil and nonexistent, son” was the recruiter’s reply.
Well, he got into the program and eventually became the director. When he retired and returned to South Africa, Nelson Mandela himself appointed him as commandant of the South African Air Force — he showed us a photo in his home office of himself and Mandela.
Another fun event was along a small gravel road in South African ranching country. A special bird we had never seen — a bald ibis — was beside the road in a pasture and behind was a large farmhouse surrounded by lovely trees.
Barbara said, “Wouldn’t it be interesting to see inside that old house?”
In another mile or so we stopped to look at a small herd of beautiful red cattle and a pickup driven by an older man came along and stopped.
He asked, “What are you doing?”
“We’re looking at those beautiful cattle — they’re really nice.”
“They’re mine,” he said.
We chatted a bit more. We mentioned seeing the bald ibis in the pasture. He said “that’s my place, and on the backside of that hill over there is a cliff that is the only bald ibis nesting site in southern Africa. C’mon to the house and we’ll go see it.”
What a treat for birdwatchers, and then we were invited to have supper and stay the night in the house Barbara had wondered about. In his office he had a large collection of miniature cars with three standing apart, including a Gull-Wing Mercedes.
“What about them?”
“Oh, those are models of cars that I have on another ranch in a climate-controlled building,” he said.
Online today a Gull-Wing Mercedes is $6.8 million.
Bird-watching is rapidly expanding in the U.S., especially with older people, because it is a gentle “sport” that can be done anywhere — you need only binoculars. It also has significant economic implications. In 2016, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service reported 16.3 million people did bird-watching trips that accounted for $42 billion of economic activity.
Our cold spring weather in Pendleton this year has slowed normal migration, but finches, blackbirds, thrush family birds and towhees are coming through. Hummingbirds are arriving, so get out your feeders — or if you don’t have one, they’re easy to buy in town — and enjoy seeing these wonderful, beautiful creatures all around us.
