Barbara and I are birdwatchers. Our experience has been that anywhere in the world you may go — Barbara has traveled, lived and/or worked in 56 nations, and I’m a poor second to her with only 32 — there are wonderful, interesting and beautiful birds to be found.
Birding takes you out into nature and knits together the various places you go. Additionally, we birders see much more than just birds. Because we are focused on small movements, all sorts of amphibians, small mammals, bugs, reptiles and invertebrates are seen too. But sometimes, on rare occasion, things might get a bit dicey and/or actually saddening.
Following is part of a letter I wrote to Barbara from Uganda some years ago.
“Well, tonight I am absolutely thrilled and delighted — and very saddened.
“I’m at the same guesthouse where on my last trip here I saw the Great Blue Turacos and their nest with three horrendously ugly babies, an enormous treat because this bird is a Holy Grail species for me.
This evening when birds began to move toward roosting, I got my binoculars and point/shoot camera and went walking. The first place checked was the big tree where I saw the Turacos last time, and as I came close a quite large bird dropped out of the tree and flew away. Dang!! It might have been a Great Blue but was just a silhouette. I was about to begin a full-blown heartbroken lament when a second one flew and yes! Great Blues. I hustled in the direction they went, found them in a big tree and got photos. A wonderful treat and what I am thrilled about tonight.
I wandered along several streets and coming along a nice tree-lined road, there in a tree at a road corner was another pair! I was taking more photos when a passing Ugandan stopped and said, “Don’t do that — this is the statehouse grounds. They will arrest you!!”
Hmmmmmm. Interesting. I went along a few meters further to where the road went along a very large and well-groomed lawn surrounded by a substantial fence. A uniformed soldier of the Uganda People’s Defense Force equipped with a large machine gun was whistling and shouting at me. I stopped.
This is a potentially dangerous situation — these guys can be jumpy.
This, I thought, is a time to be pleasant, polite and compliant.
“What are you doing?” he asked.
“I’m looking at those beautiful birds — aren’t they wonderful?” I responded. “I’m a birdwatcher and they are really a special treat for me to see.”
The soldier asked inquired about my binoculars and demanded I hand them over. He carefully examined the binoculars, around and around and back and forth.
The sun has lowered now and I glance up and see three Great Blue Turacos sitting on a branch in a small open space of a huge tree, facing me with the evening sunshine high-lighting them. What a photo-op — a perfectly lit, fabulous pose of a wondrous subject. I’m thrilled to see these glorious birds and horrified that I’m going to have to walk away without getting a photo of them. He looks through the binoculars from the wrong end.
I do not correct him, and then he says, “This is just a binoculars — not a camera?”
“Yes, just binoculars,” I replied.
He hands them back to me and sends me on my way. Another soldier has come and joins the conversation, and he agrees that it is OK for me to go.
Their job is protecting the president. They are doing it well and that is to be respected. We chat a bit more in friendly fashion, then part company in good humor and I go my way right along the edge of the statehouse lawn where the president of Uganda lives. And my little point/shoot camera with the other photos is still in my shirt pocket.
I had to walk away from one of the most perfect bird photo opportunities I’ve ever had. A beautiful evening-sunlit line of three Great Blue Turacos, shoulder-to-shoulder on an open branch in a lovely huge tree, looking down at me. And that is why I am so saddened tonight.
