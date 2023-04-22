A friend recently mentioned the 1952 children’s book “Charlotte’s Web,” beloved by millions of kids over the past seven decades, being banned from a school library in Kansas. Why? According to a few people, animals were not created with the ability to talk, nor spiders with ability to weave words in their webs. Hmmm … apparently, they missed the message for children about friendship and the power of language between the main characters, Wilbur the pig and Charlotte the spider.

Wait … how many children’s books have talking animals, how many adult books have talking creatures? And how many people talk to their dogs, cats, horses, birds, etc. Who respond in their own languages — barks, meows, neighs, peeps and some birds, like pirate’s parrots, speaking a bit of English? How many books could we end up banning based on the thesis that animals weren’t created to talk? I would rather enjoy author E.B. White’s Charlotte and Wilbur conversations than agonize over the machinations of those who seek to impose their will on all of us. Freedom of speech — audible and written — is being attacked.

Dr. Andrew Clark is a livestock veterinarian with domestic and international work experience who lives in Pendleton.

