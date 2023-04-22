A friend recently mentioned the 1952 children’s book “Charlotte’s Web,” beloved by millions of kids over the past seven decades, being banned from a school library in Kansas. Why? According to a few people, animals were not created with the ability to talk, nor spiders with ability to weave words in their webs. Hmmm … apparently, they missed the message for children about friendship and the power of language between the main characters, Wilbur the pig and Charlotte the spider.
Wait … how many children’s books have talking animals, how many adult books have talking creatures? And how many people talk to their dogs, cats, horses, birds, etc. Who respond in their own languages — barks, meows, neighs, peeps and some birds, like pirate’s parrots, speaking a bit of English? How many books could we end up banning based on the thesis that animals weren’t created to talk? I would rather enjoy author E.B. White’s Charlotte and Wilbur conversations than agonize over the machinations of those who seek to impose their will on all of us. Freedom of speech — audible and written — is being attacked.
Online is a Youtube news interview about two parents in Canby at a school board meeting on March 22 wanting to ban 36 books in the high school library, many by well-known award winners like Toni Morrison’s “Beloved.” There is footage of more than 30 high school students protesting the decision to pull the books from their library and news of a student receiving a standing ovation for his presentation at the board meeting on why book-banning is educationally deleterious.
It seems that banning books from high school libraries is happening across the country, particularly books with sexual content. But there can be downsides to this approach and it might backfire. When I was in high school in Michigan, a community in the western part of the state was strongly influenced by religious beliefs that there be no hint or insinuation of anything about sex. No sex education in school — that was the parent’s job. No going to dances. No attending movies. The youth were banned from most typical teenage activities. The parents, however, seemed to have difficulty getting around to their self-imposed responsibility for educating their kids, so what did these naive teens do when they got together? Well, due to their enforced ignorance imposed by their parents they responded to their basic instincts and the teenage pregnancy rate was the highest in the whole state.
How does this relate to “Charlotte’s Web”? It has to do with a few people going to great lengths to get their way with whatever the subject might be, and that is carrying over into our politics and laws that influence us all. Nationwide, we are in a period of exceeding divisiveness, with rising inability for communication and cooperation with one another. Our culture is being seriously damaged.
Despotism is rising around the world, and we Americans are not immune. There has been one attempted coup already. Banning books is a first domino in the assault against our civil rights. A unique American right is our freedom of speech, and yet we are living through an active campaign to limit speech as well as knowledge. Our public institutions are meant to be the equalizing force in our society, yet we are having as little as two individuals removing book collections based on their beliefs that others should live by. The freedom of speech was the freedom to choose, the freedom to be our own voice. Instead, we are forced to defend literature as if it was guilty before proven innocent. We must defend our freedom of speech in every form before we lose it in any form.
To build greater awareness on this topic of banned books there will be an opportunity for discussion at 2 p.m., May 13 at Pendleton Public Library. This promises to enhance our understanding of what libraries offer and the risks that banning books may have regarding our freedoms of public education and speech. The Umatilla County Democratic Party and Pendleton Public Library have come together to host this Banned Book Club. Watch for more information as the date draws near. All are welcome … come, we hope to see you there.
Dr. Andrew Clark is a livestock veterinarian with domestic and international work experience who lives in Pendleton.
