Have you ever climbed the highest mountain on a continent? If not, there is a good one waiting for you in Tanzania.
Mount Kilimanjaro — “Kili” to those that love her — is 19,341 feet high. The name is a combination of two Swahili words — Kilima means “mountain” and njaro mean “shining” — the Shining Mountain. And with good reason. When we were Peace Corps volunteers in 1964 it was capped year around with 80-foot-high blue-ice glaciers with snow on top and it was magnificent but now, with climate change eating away at it, the mountain is naked rock. The shine is gone, and with it the beauty.
I distinctly remember my first time to see Kili.
We were traveling to northern Tanzania on a bus, idly looking out the windows at the passing terrain. The day was broken white clouds with nothing special going on. I glanced out the front and high up in the sky in a small patch of clear sky was another white thing that did not look like a cloud — and I suddenly realized that it was Kilimanjaro so very far above us. It was stunningly beautiful. I instantly I fell in love with her, and knew that I had to climb that mountain and visit her summit. During the next several years I did — five times.
Kili has two major peaks — the big one that we all know is called Kibo, and the smaller one — at only 16,893 feet — is Mawenzi. The peaks are very different in that Kibo has all the glaciers and is basically an ash cone, and Mawenzi is solid rock. Kibo is an easy walkup and Mawenzi is a tough climb.
The first time I went up Kili was the traditional tourist climb. It takes six days for the 38-mile round trip and there are three cabins along the way for sleeping. Porters carry the loads and meals are prepared for the tourist, so it is quite easy just following along the trail and enjoying the walk. The highest cabin on the third day is at 15,430 feet at the base of the scree slopes. The guide awakens you early in the morning, like 1 a.m., because the idea is to be on top at sunrise. That last 4,000 feet is a long, slow trek through thin air.
I have large and efficient lungs, so getting up to Uhuru Peak, the highest point on the continent, was not a problem and the view is wonderful — you’re seeing out over the tops of the clouds. Turning around and looking down into the crater there was the lovely little Castle Glacier, and then the true heart of the mountain, the concentric rings going down to the Ash Pit, which is a 400-foot-deep vertically sided hole that is the mouth of the mountain. I really wanted to see all of that up close, so I told the guide I would like to go down into the crater. He was skeptical.
“Do you think you can do this?” he asked.
Yes, I can.
“Only one in about 1,000 people who climb this mountain are able to do that,” he said.
OK. I’m that one.
“You’re sure?” he wondered.
Yes, I’m sure. So down we went. Kili is not a dead volcano — she’s dormant. Down in the crater there are fumaroles blowing out sulfur-laden steam, and surrounding them are solid blocks of pure sulfur that have precipitated out of the steam. For the local Chagga tribe of people who live around the mountain that sulfur is an important and expensive medicine, so the guide was delighted to fill his knapsack with blocks of sulfur and make some good money.
The second climb was a wild-hare idea to do on a weekend. I did the whole thing solo in three days. The third was an attempt at Mawenzi that aborted due to lack of technical gear, the fourth I was a guide for some visitors, and the fifth a successful conquest of the Mawenzi summit.
Great adventure, and I’m still in love with Kili.
If you decide to climb Kilimanjaro, google Kilimanjaro Climbing for a wealth of information. You’re on your way, and happy summiting to you.
