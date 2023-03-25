Late last year, over Thanksgiving and Christmas, I spent the worst two months of my entire life in an upscale suburb of greater Los Angeles.

A brother-in-law had died, leaving my physically disabled sister a terrible mess in their house, wherein he had for years been a hoarder. The house, a large one from the early 1900s with four bedrooms, two of which were piled six-feet-plus high with an assortment of 98% useless “stuff” that had been hoarded over their more than 50 years together. Additionally, the garage, solidly packed with more stuff, could not be walked through. And more stuff in another bedroom not quite full.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

———

Dr. Andrew Clark is a livestock veterinarian with domestic and international work experience who lives in Pendleton.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.