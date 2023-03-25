Late last year, over Thanksgiving and Christmas, I spent the worst two months of my entire life in an upscale suburb of greater Los Angeles.
A brother-in-law had died, leaving my physically disabled sister a terrible mess in their house, wherein he had for years been a hoarder. The house, a large one from the early 1900s with four bedrooms, two of which were piled six-feet-plus high with an assortment of 98% useless “stuff” that had been hoarded over their more than 50 years together. Additionally, the garage, solidly packed with more stuff, could not be walked through. And more stuff in another bedroom not quite full.
Among several problematic medical conditions, my sister is movement impaired with severely swollen feet and uses a walker at all times, even to move around inside her home. Her memory is also impaired as she searches for words and has difficulty constructing sentences. For about seven weeks I worked very long, hard days just cleaning up the chaotic mess. When I came home, I was exhausted physically, mentally and emotionally. So now enough on death, disability, hoarding and on to the stealth factor and background biggie — dementia.
Both my late brother-in-law and sister are on that bandwagon — and me too, it seems. Several years ago at the request of my wife, Barbara, who had noticed things were a bit “off” with me, I had a psychological evaluation done. The conclusion was “mild cognitive impairment.” OK … so I’m going downhill a bit. But how much of “a bit” now, several years later? I am aware of downward progression and can feel the mental slippage. On my office wall I have a list of “Executive Functions” that I can check out from time to time to assess how fast my mind is degenerating?
So, what is “Executive Function” all about? Google says “You can think of Executive Function as the management system of the brain.” It includes skills such as self-control, organization and flexible thinking, specifically:
1. Organizing, prioritizing and activating tasks.
2. Focusing, sustaining and shifting attention to tasks.
3. Regulating alertness, sustaining effort and processing speed.
4. Managing frustration and modulating emotions.
5. Utilizing working memory and accessing recall.
6. Monitoring and self-regulating action.
To put it simply, a person living with dementia is experiencing decline in cognitive functioning and behavior. It can affect our ability to pay attention, degrade language production and understanding, reduce sensory intake that includes visual range and processing, and finally, involve motor movement and body regulation. Also, at least one other part of the brain involving memory is dying.
My conclusion is that as we live longer and longer lives we are simply outliving the basic design of our bodies, and, unfortunately, when someone has dementia there is a tremendous stress on their caretaker(s), usually their spouse and/or adult children. What can we do about that and where is there some source of help for these caregivers?
Fortunately, right here in Eastern Oregon there is access to information and training courses that are very, very helpful for anyone who needs to understand dementia, to know how to be an effective caregiver, and also to provide support for those caregivers.
The state of Oregon, recognizing our population is getting older, in 2015 funded the Oregon Older Adult Behavioral Health Initiative and the hiring of 24 older adult specialists. Rod Harwood, working for Greater Oregon Behavioral Health Inc., serves our Eastern Oregon area, providing education about dementia for the workforce, especially caregivers and information for community members as well. He also supports those family care partners by co-leading a virtual Alzheimer Caregivers Support Group (bit.ly/AlzEastORCare) as well as care consultation.
I’m (Andrew) signing off, and now over to my wife Barbara:
As a footnote to this Slice of Life by my husband, I would like to add that I have taken several of Rod Harwood’s Zoom series of classes about dementia and another on grief. I have been surprised and amazed at how much excellent and helpful information is available, informing how to navigate this journey of our declining brains and bodies with patience, love and support.
———
Dr. Andrew Clark is a livestock veterinarian with domestic and international work experience who lives in Pendleton.
