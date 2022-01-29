Do you have a bucket list? If not, wouldn’t it be a good idea to have one? Don’t we all have dreams of places we would like to go and things we would like to do before we “kick the bucket?” Like maybe skydiving. Or scuba diving. How about going on safari and watching a leopard pour out of a tree with such graceful movements that it’s like running water, or see elephants dust themselves with trunk-fulls of dirt? How about checking out a giraffe lunching on the top of a thorn tree? Or have you ever been chased by a rhino? Having been there and done that, it’s a bit of a kick.
On my bucket list I’ve had seeing a giraffe calf be born for a long, long time, and when we were working in Tanzania we saw hundreds of giraffe in small groups and once a herd of 69, but never a birth. That baby doesn’t need a slap on the butt to start breathing — it falls about 8 feet to the ground, then struggles around trying to figure out how those long legs work, and in a while it gets up into a wobbly stance, finds the mother’s nipple, and life is good for them both.
So — how about your bucket list? Take a few minutes right now and sit down at the kitchen table with some paper and a pen and start your writing. It’s fun. Think big. No holds barred. Nothing is too great. Nothing is stupid. Nothing is too wild. Nothing is weird. Where to go to do what? Anyplace at all in the world. With a bucket list we’re dreaming and practicality isn’t necessary.
What would you like to accomplish that you haven’t yet gotten to do? Is there something — like a goal or activity or talent — that has slept in your psyche and perhaps could be accomplished if you put your mind to it. What memories of you do you want people to have? And if you want those to be something more or less than they might be now, the time is here to get that sorted out. Are there apologies you need to make so that both you and the other person are made more whole? Are there statements of admiration or appreciation or thankfulness that should be made to someone? Or should admiration and appreciation and thankfulness be more of a daily thing for you yourself? There are all sorts of good things to be thinking about when you make your bucket list, so write some down — let it lie for a while, then pick it up again for some re-calculations and additions. And perhaps because you have some of those things in your mind and you put a bit more thought into how to accomplish them, maybe they’ll get done after all. It takes awareness of yourself and prodding of yourself to do it. The list is for opening up that awareness and you, yourself are in charge of the prodding.
There is a fun film with Morgan Freeman and Jack Nicholson called “The Bucket List” — but it isn’t all fun. It’s actually a serious film like a wolf in sheep’s clothing. The two of them are terminally ill in a cancer ward and escape to fulfill their bucket list dreams. They do a good job of it and the film is really worth seeing. You can Google it, see a trailer and some snippets, get a good idea of what it is about, and after you have seen the film (it can be streamed from several sources) maybe you’ll get some ideas of your own to bucket about.
We’re all getting older. Time is running out. Decrepitation is settling in. Our bodies are falling apart. But there’s still time and there are lots of things to see and do regardless of wherever we are on the age, time, decrepitude, and disintegration scales.
So — let’s get on with it. Get out your pencil and paper. Write “My Bucket List” at the top and put some ideas down. Keep them in your mind and get to work on implementation. Old-schmold. I’m 81 and ready and raring to go, so how about you?
