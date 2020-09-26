Have you ever had an adventure with a wild tiger? A really close adventure?
The last column was about birdwatching on elephant back and this column is a continuation.
The next morning we were out for another birding/tigering adventure in a Maruti Gypsy pickup, the Indian heir to the Suzuki Samurai — a small, light four-wheel drive. You stand in the open back section holding extended rollbars with nice views all around. The drivers are very savvy about tigers and we soon found fresh pugmarks in the dust so we followed those tracks.
Bingo! A full-adult male tiger sauntering along the dusty road, going home after the night’s hunt. What an utterly magnificent animal and much bigger than I had imagined — an adult male Bengal Tiger can weigh more than 600 pounds. He left the road to walk through the open forest, so we drove alongside and watched him for about one-quarter mile until he crossed the road in front of us and went into some thick lantana bushes.
And here is where the real adventure begins.
Shortly after that point was another Maruti Gypsy that had run out of fuel, so all the people had transferred into a third Gypsy — about 12 men, women and children stood in the back of that little open vehicle, excited to see a tiger. We knew exactly where one was, so we turned around and led them to that enormous, beautiful, wonderful beast lying in the lantana brush only about 20 to 30 feet from the road. We gestured that the tiger was right there, and moved forward 20 to 30 yards so they could come up and see him.
I had no idea how athletic tigers are. As those people stood there in that little open vehicle, totally exposed, suddenly that enormous tiger burst out of the brush with a snarl, charged the vehicle in a couple of bounds to about 4 feet away, stood glaring the driver straight in the eye — their faces only a few feet from each other — gave a stupendous sustained roar, then turned and with a bound or two and a soaring leap, disappeared into the bush.
I imagine that driver could have smelled a fresh breakfast of spotted deer on that tiger’s breath. I’d read about tiger roars and I’ve heard lots of lion roars, but I had no idea that any animal was capable of such a sound. It was paralyzing. Having vented his frustration, the tiger was nowhere to be seen again. The Gypsy came tearing up beside us with everyone talking at once, and I’m sure this episode will become family legends for all of us.
This all took less than 10 seconds, and not one of the humans involved reacted at all. We were transfixed and dumbstruck. The immediate was riveting, with everyone immobilized and absolutely silent in the shock of what was happening. The aftermath was a combination of stunning and hilarious. The potential could have been disastrous beyond imagination had that tiger jumped into the vehicle on top of all those women, men, and children.
When we were living in East Africa Serengeti country there was a tale about a leopard who became tired of all the attention during his nap time so he dropped from his tree branch through the open roof hatch into a vehicle of tourists and expressed his irritation, leaving them with a lot of scratches, bites, blood, excitement, and memories. Had the tiger done the same it would have been much more serious, seeing as a tiger is nearly five times the size of a leopard and, in their normal hunting strategies, one strike of a forefoot breaks the necks of their prey. They are tremendously strong.
After this episode we spent five days in the steep, rugged hill country of northern India, birdwatching. The birds were exotic and wonderful, the air was pure and sweet and a pleasure to breathe — like Eastern Oregon — and from a high ridge we had horizon-to-horizon views of the Himalayas to the northeast. Wonderous views of that immense, beautiful, and utterly terrifying range of jagged, forbidding mountains.
And then we returned to Delhi for our son’s wonderful and joyous Hindu wedding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.