Mount Sinai, Egypt, 240 miles from Cairo, is in the southern portion of the Sinai Peninsula, which is the land bridge between Asia and Africa.
The mountain is in a desolate area in the southern interior of the peninsula and is composed of large, rough, jagged boulders. At its base is the isolated fourth century Monastery of Saint Catherine, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Mount Sinai, at 7,500 feet, is unique in that it plays an important role in each of the Jewish, Christian and Islamic faiths. It is thought to be where Moses brought down the stone tablets inscribed with the Ten Commandments.
I was working in Cairo and my wife, Barbara, came to celebrate our 40th wedding anniversary in Upper Egypt where we could visit the Valley of the Kings, Valley of the Queens and the wondrous temples of Abu Simbel, Karnak, Luxor. Egypt has many astonishing structures from far, far back into antiquity designed and constructed in unimaginable ways.
For example, the Great Pyramid of Khufu, also known as Cheops, is estimated to be built of about 2.4 million blocks and weighs a total of 6,648,000 tons. All of that rock had to be carefully quarried.
The limestone blocks came from nearby, but the granite and others were carried to the Nile River several hundred miles upstream near Aswan, floated to the Giza landing site, off-loaded and carried to the site of construction of the pyramid. There still is argument about how actual construction was accomplished. You can go inside the largest and the middle-sized pyramids, and if you go to Egypt don’t miss doing it. Inside the middle pyramid (Pyramid of Khafre) you pass through small tunnels deep into the center, and there you end up in a beautifully polished marble room with a large granite sarcophagus where the coffin of the mummy was placed. I remember sitting on the edge of that sarcophagus in that sacred, peaceful place of total silence, thinking, “There are millions of tons of rock above my head, put there as many as 5,000 years ago, and it is utterly solid and secure.”
Back to Mount Sinai, we had been snorkeling over in the Gulf of Aqaba on the eastern side of the Sinai Peninsula, and we learned about the opportunity to climb Mound Sinai. We signed up and were driven late at night to begin the hike in the dark at 2 a.m. A guide led us up and up a long trail.
Part way up, Barbara, who loves camels, got a chance to ride one to where the camel trail ends. There, 750 irregular, roughly carved steps in the rocks lead up to the summit. We arrived at the top just as the stars were giving way to daylight.
The sunrise shed light on several hundred people from all around the world, perched on the rocks and boulders, quietly worshiping in various ways. Once the sun was up, we began our descent to escape the intense heat that would soon overtake the peak. At the bottom of the 750 steps we learned there was a shortcut of 3,000 more rocky steps back down to Saint Catherine’s. I opted to take that route, while Barbara decided to ride another camel the 2-mile trail down the mountain. She soon found that riding downhill on a camel saddle gives your pelvis a severe beating.
She ended up walking most of the way, while I was focused on avoiding a nasty fall on those 3,000 irregular stone steps often called “God’s Stairmaster.” At the end, my legs felt like spaghetti.
Climbing Mount Sinai is the sort of activity you do once. And I must say, if Moses carried two heavy stone tablets down that mountain he was one ferociously fit dude. And then, when he saw that golden calf that his people had decided to worship, he was so angry that he broke the tablets — and a bit later had to do the whole climb-up-and-carry down another set of them again. What a man.
One up-and-down was sufficient for me.
