Friendship. What does that mean? Who is a friend and what does this person do to deserve that title?
We came to Pendleton from East Africa in 1973 and bought a small house in town. The idea was to get acquainted with the area and then find a place in the country. We especially wanted space for our five kids to do what kids do — run around and learn about whatever comes their way. We found a church and met many wonderful people, some of whom have become lifelong friends over these nearly 50 years.
But, what makes a lifelong friend? I immediately think of loyalty as a primary component of friendship, a sort of umbrella characteristic with many secondary implications. Being accessible when help of any sort is needed. Being steady, dependable, supportive and sharing of oneself.
Being pleasant, fun or frivolous depending on the situation. Being thoughtful and concerned, and expressing it when things aren’t going well. Being honest when you need to be sorted out. Being empathetic when there are serious problems like health concerns. And also, being accepting even when you are acting like a jerk.
Finally in 1975, we found our home in the country about 10 miles north of town. It had all the characteristics we needed lots of space all around and no other human habitation in sight. Bedrooms for all of us. Large outbuildings for shop and storage. Fresh air and far enough from the highway to be silent — no anthropogenic sounds.
The ranch originated in the 1880s so the house and outbuildings were old enough to need lots of maintenance. This gave me opportunities to teach our four sons useful skills — carpentry, plumbing, electricity, painting, repairing anything broken, auto mechanics, forever maintenance — and our daughter learned the necessary household management skills.
And now the friendship element. Our nearest neighbors were about 1 mile away on an established wheat farm. They were in the same church we attended, and with their wheat truck helped us move to our new country home. They invited neighbors from miles around to welcome us with a party featuring homemade ice cream and strawberry shortcake.
Soon their daughter was babysitting our kids and we were enjoying meals together and each others company. With my work on ranches all over Eastern Oregon, these friends were there when Barbara needed emergency health care and while she recovered they took care of the kids. Another time when I was away working, our St. Bernard tangled with a porcupine and our friend came to figure out how to confine that hurting dog and get the quills pulled out of his mouth and nose.
They were always available if we needed a hand for anything — spring, summer, fall and winter. The loan of the truck for graveling our lane, or a tool I didn’t have and advice on how to fix things. And on early winter mornings when the snow was deep we’d hear the clack-clack-clack of his Oliver bulldozer plowing out our lane so that we could get to work and the kids to school. Another special surprise was when these friends gifted us with three days of vacation. They took all five of our kids and sent us off in their pickup camper to go wherever we wanted, just the two of us! Talk about thoughtful, creative, sharing, caring and supportive.
Time passed, our boys got older and our friends hired them for farm work. My work often required me to be gone for several days and I might come home in the afternoon and our friend would be doing field work. I’d hustle home, make a big thermos of tea, grab some cookies, then flag him down for a take-a-break tea party, just the us two out there in the wheat field.
More time went by, they retired and moved to the coast, then McMinnville, and our friendship continued with visits, birthday and anniversary celebrations and more.
Those friends were Ray and MaryLea Bowman. Many of you who read this have known them. For us they were truly forever friends. MaryLea died late in 2020 and Ray died last Sunday. Life is rich when you have friends like Ray and MaryLea and their family.
