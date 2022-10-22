Liz Cheney is a true American hero. She has stood firm as a champion of finding and supporting the truth about what has happened in the political life of our endangered democracy. And to be a stalwart for truth she has sacrificed her entire political career.
While scores of her political party compatriots have been busy scuttling around and licking the boots of our wanna-be-autocratic-dictator-boss to garner his endorsement and support for the election, Liz has been working to carefully examine what is factually accurate within all the chaos and lying, making the true information available to us, the electorate.
In the process, she has put her entire political career in jeopardy. Who else in her party has shown the sheer guts, political courage and responsibility that Liz Cheney has shown?
Throughout the four years of his presidency, the Washington Post Fact Checker team reported that former President Donald Trump tallied up 30,573 lies as either outright falsehoods or as misleading claims. The crown jewel of his liarship is the “Big Lie” about the 2020 election being stolen — and that Big Lie is a political strategy straight from Hitler.
It is defined as a gross distortion or misrepresentation of the truth used especially as a propaganda technique. The German expression was coined by Adolf Hitler when he dictated his book “Mein Kampf” (1925), to describe the use of a lie so colossal that no one would believe that someone could have the “impudence to distort the truth so infamously.”
So where are we now?
We have a large cadre of proponents of the Big Lie campaigning for positions of responsibility for elections — governors, secretaries of states and election referees. And if the elections do not go their way, the Big Lie will surely be fulfilled except in the opposite political direction.
Additionally, a tsunami of hatred and violence, including lies, threats and intimidation, especially of poll workers, has already been unleashed in our nation, resulting in heretofore unrecognizable behaviors such as the storming of our national capitol, significantly increased racial hatred and mass killings.
Do we want more of this? Do we want to have people in politically responsible positions who will believe in and maintain Big Lies in various forms that suit their convenience and are aimed at consolidating their absolute power?
We already have an incipient dictator waiting in the wings. He has tried one coup that failed, and this puts him far outside what our political institutions and traditions have always — up to now — faithfully followed. But imagine if he and his cohort do, in fact, obtain control and thereby have a free hand to redesign our traditional halls of power to fit their own wants for pure, complete, raw power?
The goal is to successfully coup the government of the United States, and what would America be like for us ordinary Americans as a dictatorship? Do we, the normal citizens and voters, want to be oppressed under an authoritarian regime that controls our lives like is done in Russia and North Korea a variety or other far-right-wing nations?
I’m just an ordinary dumb old veterinarian, but I’ve heard and read many opinions and observations by people who make their professions studying politics and political machinations, and there is growing consensus among them that this is the direction in which our beloved United States of America is heading. How can any of us possibly show support for such people? It is like voting yes to slice your own throat.
As we consider our choices and cast our votes in the upcoming elections, both primary and national, let us all remember Liz Cheney and her approach — that the truth must be told and the truth is what we must support with our choices. And no matter how big is the lie, we, as voters in our democracy, have the opportunity to refute it.
Dr. Andrew Clark is a livestock veterinarian with both domestic and international work experience who lives in Pendleton.
