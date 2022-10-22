Liz Cheney is a true American hero. She has stood firm as a champion of finding and supporting the truth about what has happened in the political life of our endangered democracy. And to be a stalwart for truth she has sacrificed her entire political career.

While scores of her political party compatriots have been busy scuttling around and licking the boots of our wanna-be-autocratic-dictator-boss to garner his endorsement and support for the election, Liz has been working to carefully examine what is factually accurate within all the chaos and lying, making the true information available to us, the electorate.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

———

Dr. Andrew Clark is a livestock veterinarian with both domestic and international work experience who lives in Pendleton.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.