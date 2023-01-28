Do you have a favorite wild animal or bird? Here in Eastern Oregon we have lots of wildlife and easy access to a variety of nature’s habitats where they live. After all, the Blue Mountains are essentially in our back yard with an assortment of forests and streams and ecosystems, providing nice experiences right here at home seeing wildlife and learning about who they are and how they make their livings.

We also have travel opportunities to other places in the world and can enjoy wildlife wherever we choose to visit. Worldwide there are about 5,400 species of mammals and 10,000 species of birds, providing opportunities galore to see, learn about and experience new creatures.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

———

Dr. Andrew Clark is a livestock veterinarian with domestic and international work experience who lives in Pendleton.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.