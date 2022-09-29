How the world has changed during our lifetimes.
Recently, preparing for a presentation about extinctions, I gathered some information. Extinction of animals and birds is typically explained by factors such as habitat loss, habitat fragmentation, deforestation, competitive invasive species, pollution, poaching, disease, etc. But, the biggest threat of all is us humans and our activities.
A recent Canadian film generated a term referring to our present time as “The Anthropocene,” that is “The Human Epoch,” a time when humans are the primary cause of permanent planetary change. Wow. Permanent planetary change. On the other hand, we now are beginning to take it seriously and trying do to something about it. Hopefully not too little too late.
Going through the information, a single theme began to stand out — the warming and rising level of the world’s oceans. Consider the past 10 years and the increasing intensity and destructiveness of the hurricanes, typhoons, cyclones and tropical storms all over the world. A few days ago Puerto Rico experienced a storm that dumped 30 inches of rain with high winds that totally destroyed the entire electrical system of the island — a complete blackout. Think 30 inches here in Eastern Oregon — huge ditches in the cropland fields, bridges and roads torn apart and washed away, buildings damaged and/or destroyed, houses flooded, towns through which rivers run, drowned. Consider also the huge storms a few years ago along the Gulf Coast and the flooding in Houston. As I write this, Japan is being battered by a huge destructive storm. Why are these things happening?
Several background issues come into play. As the air gets warmer around the globe, it absorbs more water evaporating from the oceans and creates heavy rains on coastal lands when storms move in. Additionally, oceans are warming and as they do they swell and their volume increases — they are more bulky. Also, in Greenland, the Arctic, and Antarctica, glaciers are melting from warm air at the top and warmer water from the bottom. One National Geographic article noted that “since the year 2000 the world’s glaciers have shed more than 5.3 trillion metric tons of water, remaking landscapes and raising sea levels.” This is ongoing.
The effects of all this water? Destruction of coastal habitats, wetland flooding, erosion, salt contamination of soil and aquifers and loss of habitat for all living things. Also, more dangerous hurricanes and typhoons, more rain and more powerful storm surges that destroy everything in their path.
So what about migrations and extinctions? Consider that all around every continent, except Antarctica, there are huge cities. When sailing ships were the primary movers of trade goods they used natural harbors. Towns grew around those harbors, and became cities. Now, those cities, all around the world, have become a huge megalopolis in which many, many millions of people live and work. When rising oceans flood those cities and they are no longer functional, those millions of people will migrate inland needing shelter, food, space and all sorts of sustenance. Where will all that come from? And will it involve conflict — very significant conflict?
Concerning extinctions, migration of all those humans will cause huge disruptions and completely change the inland ecosystems. Animals and insects and birds and plants will all need to adjust and evolve, or simply die out. If they are in the way of the human migration they will be eliminated.
But Mother Nature, like all mothers, knows best. She will adapt. She will find ways to survive. She will create evolutionary pathways for recovery of those ecosystems. Although the animals and plants and birds and bugs may be different than now, they will be functional within the existing parameters of what is available to them.
Here’s a simple fact giving us a look at the future: Since 1970, almost three billion breeding adult birds, about one-quarter of our birdlife, have been eliminated from the United States and Canada (Science Journal) due to those factors noted in the first paragraph, and this “signals a broader crisis in the natural world”.
Let’s take climate change and “global warming” seriously, folks. We don’t want our great-great-great grandchildren cursing our names for our negligence.
