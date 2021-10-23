Until I went to Tanganyika as a Peace Corps Volunteer in 1964 I did not realize that I had stunning potential in track and field events. While there I established four World Championships — the 100 meter dash, the long jump (broad jump), the high jump and the 50 meter dash — assisted by a hippopotamus, an African buffalo, a black-necked spitting cobra and a trio of lions in order of those events.
Admittedly, the circumstances involved made these records “un-official” but nonetheless they have merit. Today I’ll deal the 100 meter dash and the others in columns over the next three months.
In extreme western Tanganyika (now Tanzania) there was a small north-south dirt road east of Lake Tanganyika. During early colonial days when travel was by walking, small “Rest Houses” were built along the route about 20 miles apart.
Typically there were two rooms, several steel-spring beds with no mattresses, and a door that could not be locked from the outside so that anyone could enter and overnight safely. There was an old decrepit one at Lake Katavi, a small lake that is notable for a bloat of hippopotami living across the lake opposite the Rest House — and yes, a group of hippos is a “bloat,” giraffes are a “tower,” and rhinos a “crash.”
Great names for groups.
Three of us, two PCVs and the district PC administrator, were traveling together and bunkered down at the Rest House. A wonderful full moon rose and the bloat was doing their hippo-thing, i.e. grunting and roaring and snorting over on the other side of the lake, and it was such a lovely night we decided to walk along our side of the lake. We came across a large tree that died when the lake was higher and for no apparent reason decided to climb up to sit on branches and listen to the African night symphony — lots of different animals talking among themselves.
In the moonlight there was movement along where we had walked and an African buffalo (Cape buffalo) came slowly along, following our tracks. This is one of the most dangerous animal in Africa — smart, mean, crafty, agile, fast — and the quintessence of distilled malevolence.
Where we had turned away from the lake toward the tree, he exactly followed our scent track — he was hunting us! At the tree, he sniffed and snuffed all around, trying to figure out which way we had gone. We sat on our perches barely breathing and making not even the slightest movement. We could have spit on that buffalo!
Eventually he gave up and went away.
OK. Fair enough and good luck. We climbed down our tree and headed back to our rest house at a fast walk. But if a buffalo is hunting you, what else could happen? And indeed, something else was happening.
As we trekked along the edge of the lake we suddenly met one lonely hippopotamus who put an entirely different dimension into the evening.
Hippos kill more people than any other animal in Africa and despite their ungainly appearance they’ve been clocked at 33 mph. Additionally, a singleton is often a dominant male who has been thrown out of the bloat by younger males and he is feeling sullen, mean, nasty, angry, aggressive … and we had spooked him.
This instant is when the previous 100 meter dash world record of about 22 mph was shattered.
We three share this record without having done any training and without sophisticated equipment or clothing, e.g. I was wearing cowboy boots and blue jeans and we were running through soft sand. We all outran that 33-mph hippo and beat that other guy’s 22 mph record by more than 10 mph.
Although it might have been “unofficial” the numbers are real.
Since then I’ve thought how interesting it would be to have one of those horse-race gates behind Olympic runners. In them if there were five or six hippos, some buffalos, a few lions maybe ... and when the starting gun fired those gates opened. too... I bet there would be new records totally shattered in all the running events.
Wouldn’t that be fun to see?
