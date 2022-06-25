How did you observe United Nations World Refugee Day, celebrated on June 20 since 2001? How have I missed it until now and I’m wondering if the word “celebrate” is an appropriate word to use in connection with being a refugee?
I’ve discovered it is dedicated to honor the courage and resilience of refugees around the world and I like the word “dedicated” better than “celebrated.” World Refugee Day was first held globally to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1951 Convention on the Status of Refugees. Now the global refugee crisis is reported worse than it has ever been, with more than 100 million refugees on the move.
Watching evening news, I see Ukrainians fleeing that war and I struggle to see “celebration.” The Ukrainian situation eclipsed the Afghan flight from the Taliban takeover, which then eclipsed the Syrian/Lebanon upheaval — all happening to people on the move to escape violence, poverty, civil war, famine, injustice, and then becoming refugees from places like Yemen, Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, the Caribbean, Central America and more.
From the time I was young I wanted to see and experience how the rest of the world lived. During my life I’ve had the opportunity to spend time enjoying hospitality in many countries including Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Lebanon, Syria and Central America. After my Peace Corps stint in East Africa and my Middle East travels overland in local transport during the 1960s, I concluded that most people the world over have much in common, more in common than in differences, and it’s the different ways we express what we have in common that makes life fascinating.
Refugees have survived a variety of circumstances – war, poverty, floods, fires, earthquakes, tsunamis – many different situations. And in most cases they have lost everything. From my experiences I feel that hospitality, compassion and empathy must be guiding principles in our response.
To understand the issues of refugees and immigration during this past decade, I’ve joined study groups to a number of the nations involved. During a visit to a United Nations Refugee Camp in northeastern Syria bordering Iraq and Turkey, I heard a horrific story of women and children who had been captured. Their ISIS captors killed the children and forced their mothers and grandmothers to drink their children’s blood.
Hearing that, I understood why people leave everything behind to survive, escape the unbelievable, find a place to heal and hopefully find peace.
In El Salvador, two young women whose goal was to leave behind a future of destitution and gang warfare shared their experiences. Their hope was to come to the United States to live the “American Dream.” They made it through Guatemala to Mexico and had enough money to hire a “coyote” to take them to the U.S. border. Instead, he took them in the dark of night to a garage where he raped and trapped them in with another woman he had hidden there. The other woman complained, he killed her, locked the garage and left.
Days passed, a person nearby heard their screams and was able to open the door. They fled and journeyed back to El Salvador. One soon discovered she was pregnant. Her first thought was to get an abortion, she wasn’t able, and as she spoke her toddler was playing by her side. Both women cried as they told their stories and explained that they felt forced to live, as difficult and violent as it might be, in their home country.
The question for me now is there a way to stand with the world’s 100-plus million people who are on the move seeking safety, security, a better life and peace?
During the past month members and friends of several local churches in Pendleton and Hermiston joined together in both person and on Facebook. Their goal is to examine ways we, as communities in Eastern Oregon, can become involved to welcome, stand with and respond to the needs of refugees and immigrants. There have been three meetings with more questions than answers, that ended on a positive hope that organizations, churches and individuals over the next few months might come together to reach out with a response.
Then, perhaps we can “celebrate” World Refugee Day.
