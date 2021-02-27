What is the biggest temperature variation you have heard of in one town?
A few days ago, I saw a copy of the “TidBits” paper in Milton-Freewater. It had a very interesting article on the Arctic and mentioned that a town in Russia called Verkhoyansk had the lowest temperature ever recorded in the Arctic — minus 89.9 degrees. And then, in 2020, that same town recorded a temperature of 100.4 degrees.
That is a high/low variance in one place of 190 degrees. The article also noted that the 100-degree temperature set an all-time record for the Arctic, “alarming meteorologists worldwide.” Another interesting statistic said if all Arctic ice melted, sea level would rise 23 feet. And if all Antarctic ice melted, global sea level would rise 197 feet, a combined total of 220 feet of sea-level rise.
Look at a world map and note all the major cities at the periphery of continents — all those huge cities that grew from little seaports and now hold, cumulatively, hundreds of millions of people. As those cities drown, coastal people all over the world will move inland in an immense migration and, although it will be very slow, it will be inexorable.
All of our Oregon coastal cities are at sea level zero and gone. Portland is at 50 feet elevation and underwater. As the seawater spreads out, the Willamette Valley would become a very large saltwater lake. Eastern Oregon would perhaps be less affected by water than by the people fleeing Western Oregon and elsewhere.
This won’t happen in our lifetimes or for many, many lifetimes to come, but the significant issue for us right now is that we — right now, us — are part of the trajectory that is making it happen. We are guilty parties. We are creating the anthropogenic climate change that is responsible for the 190-degree temperature variance in the Arctic, and that means a lot of what was previously stable snow and ice becomes flowing water and the process of ocean rise is happening as we speak. The warmer air melts the snow from above and the warmer water melts the ice from below. And it is happening right now.
At this rate, our future progeny will have good reason to curse our irresponsibility for not addressing this problem when it was reconcilable, because by their time, alternatives are likely to be limited or nonexistent.
As of Jan. 20, we are back in the Paris Climate Agreement — a good, solid first step in terms of national policy — but what do we do as individual citizens? There are several potentials.
We need to drop the unfounded statements denying climate change and start relying on solid science. We need to encourage our legislators at both state and federal levels to support legislation that reduces use of greenhouse gas-producing fuels. We need to examine our own individual activities that create CO2 and methane. We need to think in terms of trading small engine implements for electric replacements. To drive cars gently. With all the technical advancements and efficiencies regarding production and usage of energy, many changes can be made if we make ourselves aware of available alternatives and take individual responsibility. And all together that can add up to a lot of positive action.
How can we learn more?
Based right here in Pendleton, there is an organization called the Eastern Oregon Climate Change Coalition — EOC3. This is a group of concerned citizens who strive to learn, together, how to deal with our changing climate and ensure a sustainable future for themselves, their families and everyone else, including you.
EOC3 members make themselves more aware of the causes of climate change, the issues surrounding its effects, and mitigations that all of us can consider in response to a changing climate. Anyone — especially you — can be a member, involved in awareness and solutions.
For more information, please contact EastOregonClimateChange@gmail.com or check out their Facebook page at EasternOregonClimateChangeCoalition. Please be involved. Please think of our grandchildren in the distant future — futures that we now hold in our hands.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.