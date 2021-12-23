A spitting cobra is a beautiful animal, sleek and shiny black, and if filleted and lightly fried in butter quite delicious too — a light and pleasant taste.
By contrast, eating a python cooked the same way, which I had only one opportunity to try, was what I would envision as eating a piece of truck tire. You chew and chew and chew until your jaw muscles are fatigued and there is no discernible difference in the texture. Butchering a cobra, or any snake, is interesting too.
The paired organs — lungs and kidneys and testicles — are not bilaterally symmetrical as in mammals but rather they are in-line, one in front of the other, and other organs are also streamlined length-wise.
I do not like to kill animals, including cobras, but one place where we lived in Tanzania had occasional spitting cobras come into the yard and, with our five young children running around playing, the risk was too great. One might accidentally bump into a cobra.
I did kill several with a simi knife, a slim half-size machete, and it is quite a duet of movement sparring with the cobra only a few feet away. I was happy to wear glasses because their aim is for the eyes, and I had venom on my glasses several times. The venom is extremely painful, very disabling and permanently damaging. My Maasai veterinary staff taught me how to judge how far a cobra can strike, which is the length of how high the cobra is standing up, and that turned out to be handy knowledge while doing the cobra-killer dance with a too-short knife.
The event I remember best was with a very large male of more than 7 feet in length who came for a visit in our back yard. He and I had a very active fight, weaving and dodging. I wounded him multiple times. He tried to escape by running under our truck, so I ran around the truck intending to block him and finish him off. Cobras can move very fast, he did not even slow down and we were on collision course.
There is an ‘ wives tale about how some snakes can lunge straight up when they feel the need, even more than their length. So what about old wives and their tales? Does that make any sense? Surely not. But wait a minute. A lot of wisdom originates from experience, correct? And what if those old wives are right?
My instantaneous calculation was that if he was 7 feet long and could lunge at least his length and maybe a half-length more, his mouth would be at about 10 or 11 feet. For the sake of safety and according to the old wives, I would need to clear 12 feet at least.
So I did. I made a soaring leap over that cobra, returned to the fight and finished him off, dissected and filleted him, and we enjoyed an excellent appetizer as mentioned above.
However, the problem of making a world record high jump where the ground is packed and hard is not making the actual jump — that’s the easy part. It’s coming down that is the problem. If you’ve ever fallen off your roof or out of a tree you will know what I mean and empathize.
Several months ago I mentioned that I had established four world records in track and field events. This is the third. The others were hippopotamus and buffalo and now this cobra. It’s been fun, but I can’t write about the fourth one because it involves a tryst atop a huge granite rock, pheromones, inquisitive lions away from whom I set the 50-meter dash record, and a very, very close encounter in which we nearly became recycled biomass out on the Serengeti.
Two postscripts. First, if you would like to know more about the Serengeti, an ecosystem unique in the world, the December National Geographic has a wonderful article between pages 34 and 133. Second, if you would like to see a spitting cobra spit, just Google “spitting cobra” and you will see it and many other species of this handsome genus of animals.
