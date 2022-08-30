Before reading further, take a guess at how many chickens are eaten worldwide every year. I’ll answer shortly.
In April of 2007 I was hired to work in Cairo as the USDA International Services specialist for control of highly pathogenic avian influenza, also known as “HPAI” and “bird flu.” This is a stunningly virulent disease that kills about 95% of infected chickens and also infects humans, who die at a rate of about 60%. My basic assignment was “get out there and figure out our involvement with this catastrophe.” What a great opportunity. Dig around, learn facts, put together ideas, create solutions and find a way to implement those solutions on both the livestock and human sides of the HPAI equation. Terrific.
The answer to the opening question is about 63 billion. Around the world, chicken is called “the protein of the poor” because almost anyone can raise chickens. In the $1.20 — $3 per day income group of many millions of people all over the world, their little chicken flock can be let out in the morning, forage for themselves and come home at night. Very cheap management producing both eggs and meat. And in many cultures, those little flocks are women’s work and provide the only income over which the woman has control, so the sociocultural importance of chickens is enormous.
Egypt is a fun place to work. People are welcoming, good humored and flexible in their approach to working with foreigners. I have white hair and a white beard, which indicates that I am old. Age is respected because it is associated with wisdom, so I grew both hair and beard out to leverage that factor.
Good things did get done. Egypt has huge poultry industries and tens of millions of chickens were dying. Working with personnel of Egyptian veterinary services and USAID funding, we designed the program for control of HPAI. On the human side, the demographic group with the highest case and death rates was young village women in the 15-45 years age range. If men were working with all those dead chickens and not getting sick, why were those individual housewife women dying? That became a sort of maniac obsession for me to figure out, and working with Egyptian veterinary colleagues and village women, we did. And not only to figure out transmission, we also figured how to eliminate it.
When experimentation began, the human case fatality rate was 63%. The operative thesis was that transmission at village level was associated with halal slaughter because the women have small poultry flocks and do their own slaughter. Human exposure is by inhalation, so the virus must be airborne. How did it get there? In halal slaughter the cervical blood vessels are severed, the chicken is dropped to the ground and goes through the death struggle. Bingo. If this creates a plume of virus-laden droplets and aerosols that can be inhaled we know the source, and the problem then becomes “how can we capture and contain that plume of airborne virus?” We did this by using hard-sided containers like a bucket or a “halla” — a large aluminum pan found in all village households. Sever the neck blood vessels, drop the bird into the halla or bucket, close the lid until the chicken is dead, then pour in the scald water to loosen feathers and kill virus. The plume is captured and the virus is killed by the hot water inside the container.
At this point in development work, several important factors come into play.
First, is the proposed intervention technically feasible and does it actually do the job? If not, don’t promote it. Yes — it does the job. In a high biosecurity laboratory here in the U.S. we proved that it works. I had never been in this sort of environment, and it is done very, very carefully because we were creating viral plumes by slaughtering infected chickens doing the slaughter procedure we were proposing as the solution. The air in the whole room is HEPA filtered. The air being blown into the helmet of your moonsuit type protective gear is HEPA filtered again by a battery driven filter unit that you wear on a belt. The point is that one breath of unfiltered air puts you in that 60% case fatality rate group, so you don’t make any mistakes.
Second, is it user-friendly and can it be performed at village level? If it is too complex or technical, it won’t work. Yes — all tools and equipment used were standard household items that every woman already has in her home. We worked with women’s focus groups to design the steps of the slaughter procedure using the hard container when slaughtering chickens. The protocol was termed “Safe Contained Poultry Slaughter” — SCOPS.
Third, is it affordable? When income is low, cost is the single most important controlling factor. Yes — we used equipment already available in households and there was no cost involved.
Fourth, is it culturally acceptable and in compliance with religious practices?? If not it will fail from point of inception. Yes — we got a fatwa decree from the highest Islamic authority in Egypt approving the procedure.
Fifth, is it sustainable? If not, don’t even begin. Yes — it is proven to be effective and there is no cost at all. There is no reason to not use it. One of the Egyptian researchers was not sure the women would use this procedure because halal slaughter has been a standard procedure for many centuries, and we were suggesting a modification. So I asked the women if they would use it. Their answer? “Yes. Of course we will use it. We’ve seen our friends die from this terrible disease.”
Sixth, can a mode of outreach communication with a low-literacy target audience be developed that can be promoted into millions of households? If so, the approach can be made workable. Yes — another part of our research involved developing an outreach tool, a poster that could be used as a hanging poster, a very large copy for instructors to use with audiences, and a small handout copy. The poster showed how to safely slaughter a chicken and capture the viral plume
The fruits of our work became a USAID project in 2015 that involved outreach to about seven million people. After two years, the cases dropped to zero and the deaths dropped to zero. Our work was part of that drop but the virus also was mutating into less virulent strains.
This was very interesting, fun, satisfying and collegial work with Egyptian counterparts. I thoroughly enjoyed it all.
And as a bit of frosting on the cake, a scientific article about this work is shortly to be published in the “Zoonotic Diseases and Public Health” journal.
