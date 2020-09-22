A conversation I had recently went awry, leaving me frustrated at my inability to get it back on track to neutral territory. I’m noticing these days how we interact with people we know and with strangers. It seems to me that fear is fueling disagreements and anger, and when I see the occasional effort to steer in a positive direction, I find some hope, and wonder how we can do more of that.
With people who matter to me I’ve noticed myself becoming more careful in how I communicate. Many years of teaching German included practicing conversational strategies that can keep the conversation going rather than slamming the door. Still, I too have blind spots, so I look to others I know who bring a different set of experience, expertise, and training to the complex effort of remaining open with one another.
A friend recently expressed his frustration with the world as we’re experiencing it, and his conclusions were of a different kind than what emerged in my conversation that took a turn for the worse. In his work and community interactions, he’s had to take that conversation to a more productive place than I did. There’s always more to learn about how we can help one another cross the bridge to each other. Sometimes we have to build some of it too, and he knows other things than I do about that.
My friend served for 20 years as clergy in congregations across our region with diverse memberships crossing many ethnicities, including Black, Indigenous, People of Color, immigrants from African and Latin American nations, and those with differing cognitive needs.
Growing up in the Midwest hearing racial slurs in his family during the culturally and morally challenging times of Watergate and the Vietnam War was a period of important foundational experiences. He questioned where he belonged, spent time traveling across the country, went to college, delivered mail for the U.S. Postal Service, and on his journey found himself open to “the Good News of the Gospel,” which offered him strength and a moral pathway.
Finding home can be challenging in his profession. The call to serve by his Pendleton congregation became for him “an extension of warmth and hospitality to the outsider” that led him and his wife with the same calling to make Pendleton their home. His involvement in community entities became a natural outgrowth of his ministry and interests: board member for the Children’s Museum, Oregon East Symphony, Pendleton Ministerial Association, and the College/Community Theater.
As a BMCC GED tutor and workforce specialist for CAPECO he recognized his greatest hope in our youths. He’s inspired by “their civic engagement, their open-mindedness, their brave willingness to question oppressive cultural ideals often spoon-fed them by their parents.” He is optimistic about their involvement in a “growing sense of cultural and economic diversity, movement toward providing services and residency for the homeless and underprivileged individuals that make up Pendleton.”
These are difficult projects, and my friend values our small communities across Eastern Oregon for getting things done by working with those who don’t see eye-to-eye with us. Getting along with those we disagree with he told me is a matter of “seeing life from other perspectives in order to reveal my blind spots.”
In retirement, he’s still very much involved in that change of perspective, volunteering at the Warming Station, St. Mary’s Outreach, singing in the Pendleton Men’s Chorus (someday once again), and serving as minister of music at a local church. In these environments he practices what he preaches:
When we don’t agree, it can help to know more about those we are conflicted with, their experiences, how they’ve come to their beliefs, why they think as they do. Doing so may help us discover what we share.
I take to heart his words of wisdom: “Of most value in human interactions is this: Do not run from conflict. Gently move towards it in the attempt to heal, grow and change. Finally, I’d recommend never engaging in important communication using email or text, which can often create conflict that wasn’t there initially, exacerbating whatever is unresolved. Intrapersonal conflict is best resolved face to face if possible.”
